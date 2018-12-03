

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





There is no denying that we have a thriving culinary scene throughout the Lower Mainland. I recently had the chance to visit ATLAS Steak + Fish, which is located in the Delta Hotel inside the Grand Villa Casino in Burnaby. The ambience exudes casual elegance and is filled with stylish decor. There is a tremendous amount of attention given when it comes to selecting the finest ingredients and incorporating them into dishes that delight. One of the things that I appreciated during my visit was the open concept kitchen and the addition of table-side service. This allows you to have an immersive and engaging dining experience that will surely be memorable. Check out the videos from CTV Morning Live and don't miss my interview with Executive Chef James Thomson as he plates the impressive 48oz bone-in USDA prime certified angus beef tomahawk steak.