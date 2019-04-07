

CTV Vancouver





Heavy smoke pours from the top floor of an Esquimalt apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Two witnesses have told CTV News they saw at least one woman trapped outside on a balcony of the building on Craigflower Road.

Firefighters from neighbouring fire departments are also responding to the blaze.

#Fire crews from neighbouring departments helping #Esquimalt with active fire in apartment building. pic.twitter.com/BlttUXkLOZ — Christina Stevens (@CTV_Christina) April 7, 2019

More to come…