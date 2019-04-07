At least one person trapped in Esquimalt apartment fire: witnesses
Heavy smoke pours from the top floor of an Esquimalt apartment building on Craigflower Road.
Heavy smoke pours from the top floor of an Esquimalt apartment building Sunday afternoon.
Two witnesses have told CTV News they saw at least one woman trapped outside on a balcony of the building on Craigflower Road.
Firefighters from neighbouring fire departments are also responding to the blaze.
