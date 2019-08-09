

CTV News Vancouver





Police in Pitt Meadows say they received six different reports of vehicles being vandalized overnight Thursday, and they suspect there may be even more victims.

The vandalism occurred along Blakely and Bonson roads between 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

In each incident, vehicles had their tires slashed, police said. One car was also painted with black spray paint and another had what police described as "an orange liquid" poured on its trunk.

In a release, Sgt. Amanda Harnett said police believe more instances of vandalism may have occurred overnight. Anyone else who has been a victim of this apparent property crime spree should file a police report, she said.

Police are also asking residents of the area to check any security cameras they may have.

Anyone with information or video of these incidents is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to report anonymously.