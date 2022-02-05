At least 5 caught in avalanches in B.C. backcountry; 2 in critical condition

At least five people were caught up in avalanches in the backcountry near Pemberton, B.C., Saturday, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

Two of the injured people were in critical condition and had to be airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital, BCEHS said.

The ambulance service told CTV News two avalanches had occurred around 1 p.m., prompting BCEHS to dispatch two helicopters, four ground ambulances and a support vehicle to the scene.

The three other injured people were taken for treatment in Whistler, according to BCEHS. Two were in serious condition and the third's condition was unknown.

A spokesperson for B.C. RCMP told CTV News that as of 6 p.m., there had been three avalanches reported, and search and rescue crews were still in the field as of that time.

The police spokesperson could not confirm a specific number of people who had been involved in the avalanches, but said more information would be provided Sunday.