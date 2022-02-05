At least 5 caught in avalanches in B.C. backcountry; 2 in critical condition

A meadow in Pemberton, B.C., is pictured in an undated photo. (Shutterstock.com) A meadow in Pemberton, B.C., is pictured in an undated photo. (Shutterstock.com)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener