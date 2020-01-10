VANCOUVER -- Drivers were temporarily trapped on the Alex Fraser Bridge Friday morning after officials closed the busy crossing in both directions due to falling ice.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., DriveBC posted on Twitter that the bridge was closed in both directions and drivers should "expect heavy delays" in the area.

About an hour later, some lanes were reopened.

OPEN- #AlexFraserBridge is open to 1 lane northbound and 2 lanes southbound. Please drive with care and watch for crews. Expect delays.#NewWest #RichmondBC #DeltaBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 10, 2020

During the closure, Const. Omar Hamidi with RCMP's Lower Mainland Traffic Services, said lanes had to be blocked for "public safety."

"We've had a lot of slush … just falling and landing on vehicles as they're driving by. We've had at least four windshields damaged now," he told CTV News Vancouver.

Metro Vancouver was under a snowfall warning Friday morning, with anywhere from five to 25 centimetres of snow expected to fall in some areas by noon.

Hoping to mitigate risks from winter conditions, B.C.'s transportation ministry installed a cable collar system on the crossing in 2018, meant to clear snow and ice from its cables.

The system includes 10 collars, but they require manual operation by rope-access technicians to clear the cables.

The Port Mann Bridge has faced similar issues in previous years and also has snow-clearing collars on each of its 288 cables. They were installed in 2012 after about 350 vehicles were damaged from falling ice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.