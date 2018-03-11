At least 2 dead in NYC helicopter crash
First responders carry a person to an ambulance after a helicopter crashed into the East River along New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said Sunday the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is "reportedly inverted in the water." (AP Photo/Shelly Acoca)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, March 11, 2018 6:12PM PDT
NEW YORK -- A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people.
A spokesman for the mayor's office, Eric Phillips, confirmed the fatalities on Twitter Sunday night. He says at least one person has been rescued.
The helicopter, a model used by tourist companies, went down near Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence. A small armada of rescue boats searched for survivors.
Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then flip on its side as its rotors beat the water.
News stations showed video of rescue boats at the spot where the helicopter crashed.
A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m.
It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft.