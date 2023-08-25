At least 168 structures lost or damaged in B.C.'s Shuswap, according to early count

The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.

Officials with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District provided the long-awaited update on the wildfire's destruction during a Friday briefing, noting that members of Canada Task Force 1 have only been able to conduct rapid damage assessments in areas deemed safe for entry.

"Please be aware there are still active wildfires in the region where property assessments could not be carried out," said Erick Thompson, public information officer for the CSRD.

As of Friday afternoon, crews have counted 131 structures lost to the wildfire and 37 that sustained damage.

Officials promised area residents would be able to check the status of their homes by inputting their address into the regional district's website, but said the service would not be available until later in the day.

Canada Task Force 1 has completed more than 500 rapid damage assessments related to the Bush Creek East wildfire so far, according to the CSRD.

Meanwhile, firefighters are still battling back the 41,000-hectare blaze. While recent weather has eased fire behaviour and allowed crews to make significant progress, the B.C. Wildfire Service still classified Bush Creek East as "out of control" Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.