Mounties say at least one person is dead following a small plane crash in Northwestern British Columbia Saturday.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre said it received an emergency notification from a Cessna 182 aircraft about 50 nautical miles north of Smithers at around 8:45 a.m.

Later in the day, the RCMP confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that the crash was fatal, but wouldn't give a number of victims or reveal any identities.

The JRCC could not say how many people were on the plane, but that model has a maximum capacity of four.

A Cormorant search and rescue helicopter and a Buffalo fixed-wing aircraft were dispatched to the scene from CFB Comox.

A helicopter was also sent from Smithers and was able to locate the crash site.

As of 3:45 p.m., the RCMP and the BC Coroners Serivce were on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available