At least 1,533 people got COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals and 189 of them have died: report

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has compiled a report describing at least 1,533 people getting COVID-19 in acute-care settings, at least 189 of whom died.

The report was released weeks after CTV News asked for detailed accounting on how many people were infected while getting medical treatment.

All the deaths from COVID-19 acquired in hospital were patients, and no staff members died as a result. Of those categorized as “staff/other” at least 496 got the virus, while at least 933 were patients.

The statistics are imprecise, however, because many of the outbreaks simply indicate “x” for the number of cases or deaths “to reduce risk of reidentification” due to privacy concerns.

At Burnaby Hospital, at least 187 people who went to the hospital for medical care or worked there got COVID-19 in 13 separate outbreaks, while at least 147 did so at Surrey Memorial in 15 outbreaks.

“Outbreaks are declared at the discretion of the regional Medical Health Officer,” reads the BCCDC report.

