At-large sex offender gave officers fake name before his arrest: VPD
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 12:32PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 12:38PM PDT
A high-risk sex offender who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested, Vancouver police say.
Jonathan Cardinal was taken into custody on Sunday night.
Two uniformed officers noticed the 29-year-old as he walked through the city's Downtown Eastside.
"Cardinal initially provided officers with a false name, however he was arrested after officers discovered his identity," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement issued the next morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.