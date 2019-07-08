

CTV News Vancouver





A high-risk sex offender who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested, Vancouver police say.

Jonathan Cardinal was taken into custody on Sunday night.

Two uniformed officers noticed the 29-year-old as he walked through the city's Downtown Eastside.

"Cardinal initially provided officers with a false name, however he was arrested after officers discovered his identity," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement issued the next morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.