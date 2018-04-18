A 95-year-old B.C. woman has been giving the gift of life for seven decades.

Beatrice Janyk, known to friends and family as "Granny Bea," was recognized Thursday as the country's oldest blood donor.

"To me, knowing I can save someone's life, that's so important," she said as blood was drawn from her arm.

With a wink, the great-grandmother from Coquitlam said she's got lots of blood to give, and that she tries to make a donation as often as Canadian Blood Services allows.

Granny Bea says donations have been a part of her routine since her husband was injured in a sawmill accident in 1947.

"His shoulder was all shattered and somebody had given blood that had yellow jaundice and he nearly died from the yellow jaundice he got," she explained.

Her son Barry said his father ultimately recovered, but, "my mom always made sure she recognized the fact that tainted blood is one of those things that is not acceptable in the system."

Beatrice is used to the routine, but Thursday's trip to CBS was different.

This time, the room was full of cameras and loved ones, celebrating the wise-cracking, record-breaking senior.

Granny Bea joked that the cake had no calories and gave a toast with a mug of coffee, saying, "Not old enough for booze, but coffee's great!"

She was presented with a certificate, and told those gathered that she was grateful for the recognition.

When asked by CTV News whether she planned to keep donating, she responded, "You betcha! Until I'm 100."

CBS is hopeful she'll stick to her promise.

"It's just remarkable. And as you can see, she's so full of life," Marcelo Dominguez said.

"We hope we can see her another five years and she makes it to 100."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson