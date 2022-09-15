Assaults at underage beach party prompt police warning: Kamloops RCMP

Multiple assault investigations stemming from an underage beachfront party in Kamloops over the weekend have prompted a warning from police.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP urged parents and guardians to speak with youth about the dangers of partying in public parks following several recent reports.

On Saturday night, Mounties received numerous calls about a party in the 200 block of Kitchener Crescent.

The first call came in around 11 p.m. after a youth was found intoxicated and unconscious near the beach party, which was reported to have approximately 50 teenagers in attendance.

Mounties said the youth had been assaulted by a small group of teenagers and was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"While responding to the party on Sept. 10, police officers on scene were met with another assault allegation, as well as several verbally aggressive and confrontational parties," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in the release.

"The next day, the Kamloops RCMP detachment received another assault report stemming from the same party. This one involving two other youths who had been attacked by a small group of teens, at least one of which was also a suspect in a previous report at the same event."

Evelyn added that police are working with the local school district to address the recent allegations and raise awareness about the consequences of underage drinking.

"We are asking parents and guardians to talk to youth about what responsible behaviour looks like, before police have to get involved, issue tickets, and make arrests," she said.

Mounties said there have been several party complaints at other locations in Kamloops over the summer, including Pioneer Park, which involved underage drinking, drug use, fighting, weapon possession and use, causing disturbances, vandalism, and other illegal activities.

Anyone with information on the latest assaults is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.