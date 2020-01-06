VANCOUVER -- Mounties are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an assault with a weapon at a Whalley residence last month.

On Dec. 19, Surrey RCMP responded to reports of an assault with pepper spray. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 13800-block of 102 Avenue.

A male suspect knocked on the door and when it opened — he pepper sprayed the resident and went inside.

After a brief encounter with the occupants, the suspect then fled. According to police, the suspect may have intended to target a different house.

Five people were inside the home at the time of the attack. Three were treated for exposure to pepper spray, but no serious injuries were reported.

The suspect is being described as a South Asian man, who is approximately 6'0" tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie.

“Tips from the public can make a significant difference in the outcome of an investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Kirk Duncan, general investigation unit commander, in a news release.

“We are asking everyone to look at this composite sketch and contact Surrey RCMP if they have information that can help to identity this suspect.”

If anyone wishes to make an anonymous tip, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.