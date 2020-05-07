VANCOUVER -- Police say they seized an assault-style rifle during an arrest in Chilliwack, B.C., last week.

Mounties say they'd been investigating a property on Campbell Road in Abbotsford, based on evidence in an investigation that started in Chilliwack, on Friday, when they noticed a vehicle parked at the property.

The vehicle had been reported to Abbotsford police, the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The vehicle was tracked back to Chilliwack with help from a police dog team and RCMP Air Services.

The RCMP says there was a "brief foot chase," during which a man they say had been driving the vehicle was taken into custody.

At the time, they say, they also seized an assault-style rifle and ammunition.

The RCMP did not provide details of what initially brought them to the property in Abbotsford, but they said a 27-year-old from Mission has been charged.

Kyle Leonard Tournier is charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited, and failure to comply with a condition of a release order.

He remains in police custody.