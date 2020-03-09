Assault outside Vancouver pub; man left with life-threatening injuries
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 8:44AM PDT
Police say a man was assaulted outside the Fairview Pub on Feb. 29, 2020.
VANCOUVER -- Police are looking for witnesses after a man was assaulted and left with life-threatening injuries in Vancouver.
The incident happened on Feb. 29, just after 2 a.m. outside the Fairview Pub on West Broadway Avenue, local police say.
A 49-year-old Vancouver man was allegedly assaulted by another male suspect, and the victim was taken to hospital where he is still recovering.
Vancouver police have identified a suspect and are continuing their investigation. They're asking for anyone with information to contact Vancouver police's Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541.
Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.