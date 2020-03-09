VANCOUVER -- Police are looking for witnesses after a man was assaulted and left with life-threatening injuries in Vancouver.

The incident happened on Feb. 29, just after 2 a.m. outside the Fairview Pub on West Broadway Avenue, local police say.

A 49-year-old Vancouver man was allegedly assaulted by another male suspect, and the victim was taken to hospital where he is still recovering.

Vancouver police have identified a suspect and are continuing their investigation. They're asking for anyone with information to contact Vancouver police's Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.