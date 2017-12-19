Charges have been approved against a member of the Surrey RCMP in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred two years ago.

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced Tuesday.

The charges are in connection with the fatal shooting of Hudson Brooks on July 18, 2015.

Mounties opened fire on the 20-year-old shortly after 2 a.m., while responding to reports of a potentially suicidal man outside an RCMP detachment. Mounties provided few details, but said there was some kind of struggle and that an officer had suffered a minor gunshot wound.

B.C.'s police watchdog later confirmed that the bullet came from an RCMP-issued gun. Neither the RCMP nor the Independent Investigations Office has suggested that Brooks pulled the trigger.

The IIO spent 15 months probing Brooks' shooting, then forwarded the case to the Crown in October 2016.

More than a year later, the BCPS announced charges had been approved following a review of available evidence.

"The investigation and charge assessment process were protracted due, in part, to the complexities of the evidentiary issues in the case and the requirement for further investigation and analysis," the BCPS said in a statement.

Cucheran is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2018.