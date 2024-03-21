Assault charge laid after apparently random attack on Vancouver SkyTrain platform, police say

A 34-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after an incident in which a 70-year-old man was attacked at a downtown Vancouver SkyTrain station last week.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of March 11. Just before 3 p.m. that day, the senior was waiting on the platform at Granville Station, according to a news release from Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The victim heard yelling from behind him, but didn't respond, police said.

"As a train came to a stop in the station, the man was grabbed from behind and violently pushed forward," the MVTP release reads. "The force of the push caused the victim to hit the train head first and fall to the ground."

Police said several passengers intervened to keep the suspect away from the victim, who did not know each other.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of head and facial injuries, which required surgery, according to MVTP.

Police said they arrested 34-year-old Tyler Meetoos "several days later."

Meetoos, who has no fixed address, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, according to MVTP. He was released after a court appearance with several conditions, including an order to stay away from all SkyTrain stations.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, March 28, police said.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for everyone involved, and making a timely arrest was a priority for transit police," said Const. Amanda Steed in the news release.

"We would like to thank the people who witnessed this horrific assault, placed themselves between the victim and aggressor, called for help, and took time out of their day to give detailed statements to officers."