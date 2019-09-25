

The Canadian Press





WorkSafeBC says asbestos exposure played a role in 47 work-related deaths last year, meaning it contributed to just over one-third of all work-related deaths in B.C. in 2018.

The government agency, which works to prevent workplace injury and disease, says asbestos is the number one killer of workers in the province.

WorkSafe is launching the next phase of its asbestos awareness campaign this fall with various media ads focused on safety especially during residential demolition and renovation.

It says asbestos in pre-1990s homes can be found in thousands of common building materials ranging from vinyl and linoleum flooring to stucco, loose-blown insulation, roof felt shingles, drywall mud, parts of light fixtures and even deck under-sheeting.