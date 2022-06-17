As permanent repairs begin on the storm-damaged Coquihalla Highway, here's what drivers need to know

Two major B.C. highways that were severely damaged by storms last fall will soon undergo construction for permanent repairs.

B.C.'s Transportation Ministry announced Thursday work on the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 1 will soon begin.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed for weeks after major storms last November led to extreme damage on the route. While the road reopened to regular traffic in January, only temporary repairs were completed by that time.

The temporary repairs have meant there are fewer lanes and lower speed limits in some areas, but work to restore the route to its full four-lane capacity will begin this summer.

"Work is expected to be substantially complete this winter. All efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions during peak travel hours, and crews will work overnight when possible," a statement from the Transportation Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the ministry is requesting proposals to repair damaged sections of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon. That process will close mid-September, with the contract expected to be awarded soon after.

Temporary repairs have also been completed along Highway 8, which was completely washed out in 25 sections and closed between Merritt and Spences Bridge last fall.

"This marks a significant milestone in our recovery from the devastating atmospheric river events of last fall," said Transportation Minister Rob Fleming in a statement.

"Following the extraordinary work that was done to reconnect these highways in December, we’re building back permanent infrastructure that will be equipped to better withstand the impacts of climate change and future extreme weather events."

Drivers are warned to expect traffic delays throughout construction on all routes. At times, there many be single-lane alternating traffic or short, full closures. The Transportation Ministry said it will provided advanced notice of any traffic disruptions.