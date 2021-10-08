As pandemic death toll nears 2,000, health officials will give final update of the week on COVID-19 in B.C.

VANCOUVER -

Heading into another long weekend, B.C. health officials are urging anyone wanting to host a holiday party to get vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the province's top doctor told residents of the province to "get vaccinated right now" to keep their family members safe.

"This virus is still out there and if you're going to have older members of your family coming together, then you want to make sure that everybody who comes into your household is immunized," Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Her advisory comes as B.C. grapples with the fourth wave of COVID-19, spurred on by the highly-transmissible Delta variant.

As of Thursday, the total death toll since the start of the pandemic hovered just under 2,000. Those people are part of the total 191,748 confirmed cases noted in the province.

While vaccinations aren't halting transmission entirely, data from the health ministry suggests that the majority of those hospitalized are those who've not been vaccinated at all, or haven't had both doses.

The majority of new cases are also in people not fully vaccinated.

Thursday's update included 624 cases and four deaths in the 24-hour period it summarized. An update Friday will include deaths and cases that have been recorded since that time, as well as any new outbreaks.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is available.