VANCOUVER -- With Hanukkah beginning on Thursday night, B.C. health officials are once again reminding families to stay separated and safe for the holidays.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that as difficult as it may be, keeping away from family and friends is the best way to show that you care about them this year.

Her message was given added urgency after health officials announced B.C. had set a sobering record of 28 COVID-19 deaths over 24 hours.

"Hanukkah, the festival of lights, starts today at sunset," Henry said. "Let's stay apart, not because we don't care for each other, but because we do."

The entirety of B.C. remains under a public health order requiring people not to gather or socialize with anyone from outside of their household. There is an exception for people who live alone allowing them to choose up to two family members or friends to visit.

With December almost halfway over, there have been many questions from people about how to interpret those orders during the holidays, including Christmas.

Henry addressed a few scenarios on Thursday, but said the bottom line is that people should not look for loopholes and instead follow the intent of her order.

"The intent of this is to reduce those transmissions that we can have when we get together," she said. "We need to take those measures to protect our seniors right now so they will be here when we have Christmas in July."

Grandparents who regularly provide childcare for their grandchildren in person can potentially join them at Christmas, Henry said, but that's a decision and risk assessment that families have to make for themselves.

Likewise, a parent who lives alone can potentially join their adult child's family for the holidays, but health officials urged those people to choose one family and not hop from home to home.

Henry urged those single people not to go to multiple houses, but to instead "pick one."

"What we don't want is large numbers of people coming together, so if it's you and your sisters and your brothers and their family and their kids, that should not be happening this year," Henry said. "We need to show our love for each other by staying small and staying with our close family unit only."

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix asked people to follow his mantra when deciding how to spend the holidays: "When you're in doubt, rule it out."

"It's going to be a different Christmas this year," he said. "This is a crucial moment and I guess my message to everyone is: there are lots of scenarios, but if there's any doubt, err on the side of keeping the ones that you love safe."