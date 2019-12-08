VANCOUVER -- Bernadett Kojetinszki is a single mom who lives in Burnaby and works two jobs to take care of her teenaged boys.

“I’m cleaning different places in downtown and plus I have another job in Burnaby,” she told CTV News.

On Saturday, the union representing SkyTrain workers announced workers would walk off the job starting on Tuesday at 5 a.m. and ending Friday at 5 a.m.

Kojetinszki depends on SkyTrain to get to each job. When asked how she would navigate a SkyTrain shut down she said, “I’m not sure. I'm probably [going to lose] money because I have to take cabs.”

SkyTrain carries 150,000 people each weekday, and Kojetinszki is part of a large group calling for a deal to be struck by the union and employer.

The University of British Columbia, B.C. Institute of Technology and Kwantlen University have all said if the job action goes ahead the universities will operate as normal and scheduled exams will proceed. University students are currently in final exams, and many have taken to Twitter to air their grievances.

I'm all for workers' rights and I get that the point of a strike is to prove how important the workers are and so should be treated better, but did they have to threaten to shut down the #skytrain during finals season, can you guys wait a week?? please????? — Gerbear (@gerynmg) December 7, 2019

CTV News has reached out to the union on Sunday but has yet to hear back. On Saturday, Tony Rebelo, president of CUPE 7000, said the union and the BC Rapid Transit Company have been in mediated talks for days, but "didn't really get anywhere" on the union's key issues, which include wages, staffing levels, overtime and a sick leave plan.

TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy said Saturday’s negotiations lasted until about 4 or 5 p.m. Both sides are now back at the table to continue bargaining.

Murphy said TransLink has also seen a lot of angry feedback.

“The union needs to actually come out and address that head on and explain why they’ve gone with a nuclear option here of a full three day system shut down which is going to cause enormous disruption,” he said.

In a phone interview Saturday, Rebelo told CTV News that the full system shut down was for passenger safety. He said that if an emergency were to happen, they wouldn’t have the staff to handle it.

But Murphy doesn’t buy that answer.

“Why not do one day? Why not do a stoppage for an hour at lunch time?” he said. “I mean that’s not going to compromise safety. That’s a nonsense argument they’re putting forward.”

And while they're looking for other options for commuters Murphy warns the bus system cannot replace the Expo and Millennium lines.

“We cannot implement bus bridges to replace Expo and Millennium lines given labour laws,” he said. “So we are looking at contingency options and suggestions for people on what can be done – but realistically there are very limited options.”

TransLink will provide “stored value credit” to monthly pass holders should the job action go ahead, but only if they don’t use their Compass card for other transit options on those days.