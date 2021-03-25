VANCOUVER -- An Indigenous artist's work has been damaged at a Vancouver gallery, prompting police to look for a suspect.

Vancouver police said in a news release Thursday that a video circulating on social media prompted the Vancouver Art Gallery to call their officers.

Police say that video showed a young man damaging a piece by Northwest Territories artist Maureen Gruben titled "Delta Trim." The suspect allegedly popped a portion of the work made of bubble wrap on Feb. 3, police say.

"It is very upsetting to see the blatant disregard towards the artist’s time, energy and creative expression that it took to create this piece of art," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

"Investigators were advised if the repair can be done, it would cost approximately $5,500 to $6,500; however, the estimate cannot be refined until the repair is attempted."

Police say the person filming the incident – who appears to have the camera facing towards him in images provided by officers – looks like a young man between 19 and 23 years old. He has a thin build, brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair.

He's seen wearing a dark blue jean jacket over what appears to be two dark-coloured hooded jackets. He's also wearing a black face mask.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4022.