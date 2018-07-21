

The 8th annual Artists for Conservation Festival runs in Vancouver from August 22nd to 25th, 2018 at Vancouver Convention Centre West. Support wildlife conservation and meet dozens of the world’s top nature and wildlife artists. Enjoy live music, live art demos and come face-to-face with an owl or eagle. Also featuring First Nations performances and woodcarving demos, lectures, films, a major Birding Expo and bird parade! Held in partnership with the inaugural Vancouver International Bird Festival and the most important bird studies event in the world – the 27th International Ornithological Congress, held every four years since 1884 in a different city.

Tickets are on sale now for the AFC Exhibit Opening & Meet-the-Artists Reception on August 22, 2018.