Drivers and pedestrians approaching Burrard Street from the west on either Georgia or Alberni streets are now treated to a 10,000 square-foot work of art where once there was only a blank wall.

On Thursday, artist Shepard Fairey and his team put the finishing touches on his latest piece "Earth Justice," a 20-storey mural on the side of the Burrard Building at 1030 West Georgia Street.

The artist best known for his 2008 "Hope" portrait of Barack Obama tweeted that the new piece "is a call to respect and nurture the planet with the understanding that our individual and collective actions dramatically impact current and future generations."

August 8, 2019

In a post on his website, Fairey elaborated on the meaning of some of the elements of "Earth Justice."

"I included the breaking chains in this mural because if we are to move away from the path of destruction, we need to break free from the status quo of fossil fuels and other patterns of consumption that are unsustainable," the artist wrote.

He also praised the city of Vancouver, writing that it "believes in greening and furthering all areas of environmental responsibility."

"I hope other cities follow Vancouver's lead!" Fairey wrote.

The mural is the inaugural installation in the Burrard Art Foundation's "Surface Series," which will bring a rotating series of large-scale works to the side of the Burrard Building.

"The program’s goal is to spark dialogue, promote cultural understanding and inspire creativity in the heart of the city through a large-scale, vertical art commission," according to the BAF website.