

Johanna Ward, CTV Vancouver





January may be the month of hardy New Year's resolutions and enduring dark days in the long haul until spring. But it doesn't have to be all work and no play.

Resolve to explore new cultures, enjoy amazing art, and spend time with the family – all in one place.

During CTV Morning Live we had the pleasure of visiting Art of Lights – the Surrey International Lantern Festival. This is B.C.'s largest lantern festival and literally lights up the land and sky at Cloverdale Amphitheatre Park with amazing one-of-a-kind lantern art sculptures.

As we learn from Chuansheng Media and the community sponsors, Art of Lights is a mix of culture, art and entertainment. Family fun at its finest with an opportunity to experience Chinese culture in the lead to Lunar New Year, see a replica of the famous Temple of Heaven, and explore unique areas like the Live Dinosaur Kingdom.

Open daily now to Feb. 10 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Check the website for tickets information and the daily entertainment schedule.