Arson suspected to have caused $1M in damage at logging site: Prince George RCMP

Mounties are investigating a case of suspected arson that caused $1 million in damage at a B.C. logging site over the September long weekend. (Prince George RCMP) Mounties are investigating a case of suspected arson that caused $1 million in damage at a B.C. logging site over the September long weekend. (Prince George RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News