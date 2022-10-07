Arson suspect sought after fire at Coquitlam home sends 2 to hospital

Mounties in Coquitlam are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly set fire to a home early Friday morning.

In a news release, Coquitlam RCMP said officers responded to the scene near Durant Drive and Johnston Street at approximately 6:30 a.m. after a concerned neighbour called 911.

Coquitlam Fire and Rescue crews were able to knock the flames down quickly, police said.

"Two females inside the residence were able to escape the fire," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in the release. "One female was located with serious injuries, and both have been transported to local hospitals for medical care."

Police believe that the parties are known to each other and are now searching for 57-year-old Jin Ming Han.

Han is believed to have left the area in a blue 2003 Mercedes, with the licence plate 986 MXP.

He is described as Asian, 5'5" tall and approximately 154 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police also believe that Han may be driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Express van, with the licence plate EH5 088.

"If Jin Ming Han or either of these vehicles are located, please do not approach and dial 911 immediately," said Hodgins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file no. 2022-26568.