Arson suspect may have 'lit themselves on fire,' Mounties say after 2 vehicles damaged

A targeted arson is under investigation in Surrey after two vehicles were damaged while parked in a driveway, local Mounties say.

Police said they were called by Surrey fire crews in the early hours of March 11 about a fire outside a home on 101 Avenue near 177A Street. Two vehicles were damaged in the blaze and investigators determined the fire was targeted and intentional.

Police said they haven't figured out a motive for the fire and the owners of the vehicles aren't known to police.

During the investigation, police looked for witnesses and videos from the area. One video showed two suspects walking to the driveway, then leaving through a path towards 101A Avenue.

Police said it looked like one of the suspects may have "inadvertently lit themselves on fire," so they may have injuries.

"We understand that members of the community have questions and concerns about an arson occurring in their neighbourhood," said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release issued Thursday.

"Our investigators are actively working to collect evidence that would enable them to answer those questions. We are asking that any members of the community, who have any information, witnessed anything suspicious, or may have video surveillance from the area to contact police."

Anyone with information should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.