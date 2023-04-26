Arson suspect lit mattress on fire and fled on foot, Surrey RCMP say

Mounties in Surrey are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly set a mattress on fire, causing property damage and the evacuation of a nearby building.

Crews were called to Hilton Road in the Whalley area around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Surrey RCMP.

"Video surveillance shows a person lighting what appears to be a mattress on fire prior to walking away. The suspect is believed to have arrived and departed on foot and can be seen pushing a three-wheel jogging stroller with plastic covering the contents," the news release says.

"The motive of the arson has not been determined and police are actively working to identify the suspect."

According to authorities, multiple vehicles, a carport, and a building were damaged. Surrey RCMP spokesperson described the incident as a "senseless act" that "placed people's lives at risk."

Video posted to social media appears to show the blaze while it was burning and a charity located nearby has posted saying it had a "devastating" impact on operations.

Anyone with information about the fire or who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to call 604-599-0502.