Arson charges laid after house fire in Coquitlam, RCMP say
A suspect has been charged in connection to a house fire that sparked in Coquitlam on Wednesday morning.
Coquitlam RCMP said officers responded to the blaze near Como Lake Avenue and Schoolhouse Street at approximately 9:35 a.m.
"The residents were able to safely evacuate prior to police arrival," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a news release Thursday. "The victims were not physically injured during the incident."
Hodgins added that the fire is believed to have been intentionally set by an individual who is known to the occupants, and that police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.
"Police located and arrested the suspect, a 39-year-old Coquitlam man, a short distance away," said Hodgins.
Danny Rusnak has since been charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of possession of incendiary materials.
Rusnak remains in custody pending his next court appearance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-957.
BREAKING
