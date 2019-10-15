VANCOUVER - A Vancouver man has been charged with arson in a fire that closed a university for more than a week.

Nathan MacLeod was arrested late last week and remains in police custody, officers said in a statement four days later.

The 40-year-old has been charged with two counts of break and enter and one count of arson.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 5 at a building on East 1st Avenue. Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.

Vancouver police did not provide a possible motive for the fire that closed Emily Carr University of Art and Design from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14.

Classes resumed Tuesday, though students were warned by the school that they may have to go to a different classroom due to ongoing restoration work. Affected classes were listed on the university's website.

Classes missed due to the closure will be made up between Dec. 4 and 17, the school said.

The school said fire damage was limited to the Research + Industry Office and nearby hallways.

"Very few personal effects or artworks were affected," ECUAD said in a post online.

But firefighting efforts caused further damage, and about a third of the rooms on the third and fourth levels of the building were affected.

"Unfortunately, the area of the library that houses the university archives was significantly impacted. Library staff are now working to recover damaged items."

The areas need to be dried out to prevent the growth of mould. There are areas that are expected to be under construction for several weeks, ECUAD said.

However, all standing water has been removed and the air quality is considered healthy. Fire sprinkler heads and damaged electrical and communications infrastructure have been replaced.

Fire safety and security systems have been tested, and it is now safe for students to resume their studies.

The university says it is working with Vancouver police on the ongoing investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 604-717-2541. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.