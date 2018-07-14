

CTV Vancouver





Three people were taken into custody after a fight broke out at a club in a downtown Vancouver hotel Friday night.

Several officers were called to Drai's, a nightclub located in Trump Tower, shortly before 11 p.m.

Vancouver police said there'd been a private pool party that got out of hand. Witnesses said as many as 16 cruisers arrived on the scene after the hotel called police to break it up.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said there were reports of pushing and shoving in a large crowd. Some club-goers ended up in a fight, and officers were called in to get those involved to leave.

There were no reports of serious assaults or injuries, but three were arrested for breaching the peace.

"The disturbance was fueled by alcohol and overcrowding," Robillard said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith