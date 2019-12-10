VANCOUVER -- Multiple attempted daytime thefts are under investigation, after weapons were used at two separate Vancouver stores.

Just after noon on Dec. 6, Vancouver police say a man was spotted stealing alcohol at a BC Liquor Store on Commercial Drive at Grant Street.

At the time, the suspect was arrested by a loss prevention officer. But while he was being arrested, police say he pulled out a knife and fled. Vancouver police arrived, found the man and arrested him.

Since then, charges have been laid against 20-year-old Tyler Fitzpatrick in connection to the incident. Fitzpatrick was also wanted on other warrants across the province.

Just two days later on Dec. 8, a man was caught allegedly trying to steal hundreds of dollars' worth of clothing from the Lululemon on West 4th. He was also stopped by a loss prevention officer, but police say he threatened to use a can of bear spray against the officer and fled.

Not long after, a women who police believe was the man's accomplice went to the store and allegedly tried to steal clothing.

She was deterred by the loss prevention officer and Vancouver police soon found the two suspects and arrested them both.

Vancouver residents Andrew Goudrea, 40, and Patricia Dove, 41, were both charged with several offences and are still in police custody.

"Loss prevention officers sometimes have a tough job," said Sgt. Aaron Roed with the Vancouver Police Department in a news release. "Thieves can be unpredictable, and we never want someone to get hurt over stolen property."

Vancouver police remind residents to call 911 if they witness a robbery in progress.