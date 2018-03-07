

CTV Vancouver





Two men have been charged more than a year after a man who was due to appear in court on drug charges was found dead in a Vancouver apartment building.

The body of 40-year-old Christopher Denis Kwik was found in a building on Granville Street near West Broadway on Jan. 30, 2016.

On Wednesday, Vancouver police announced that two Surrey men had been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the case. Gage Edward McPake was arrested in January, police said, and Cody David Stuiver was arrested Tuesday.

The investigation took two years due to the complexity of the case, police said.

"These charges should send a clear message to those involved in serious crimes. Just because some time has passed, the police are still working to hold you accountable," Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement.

Police have not provided any information on a connection between the victim and the accused, nor have they suggested a possible motive.

Officers said previously that they believed the attack was targeted.

The victim was scheduled to appear in court three days after his body was found for three charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking.