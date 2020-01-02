VANCOUVER -- Video posted online shows Vancouver police arresting a man who was allegedly wielding a knife on New Year's Eve on the Downtown Eastside.

It happened near the intersection of Powell Street and Jackson Avenue on Dec. 31 around 11:30 p.m.

Video of the arrest posted to YouTube on Jan. 1 shows the man walking down the street when a police officer run towards him and pushes him from behind. The man appears to hit a brick wall before falling to the ground.

"Witnesses told police this man was approaching random people on the street and threatening them with a knife," said Const. Tania Visintin in an emailed statement. "When police located the 41-year-old man, he refused to stop for police and refused to listen to their requests to stop."

Police said no one was injured in the incident. Visintin said the man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment for other "pre-existing" medical conditions.