

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Mounties have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that happened in Houston, B.C. earlier this week.

William Griffin was arrested without incident Friday in Terrace, according to a release from B.C. RCMP.

Griffin has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Elija Dumont, of Houston, police said.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other and that the altercation between them was an isolated incident, according to RCMP.

Officers from Houston RCMP were called to the 2100 block of Cataline Court in that town on Sunday, Nov. 10, for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, around 4:20 p.m., they found Dumont deceased and determined that his death was a homicide.

Police initially did not release Dumont's identity, but made it public on Friday in an appeal for information related to his death.

Griffin is scheduled to appear in Smithers provincial court on Nov. 19.

A search of the name William Griffin in online court records yields numerous files in Houston, Smithers, Hazelton, Burns Lake and Terrace courts. The records pertain to an individual named William Howard Griffin, born in 1987. The earliest one is from February 2013.

Most of the charges connected to Griffin are motor-vehicle-related, including impaired driving and driving while prohibited. Court records also show appearances for "being unlawfully at large" and, earlier in 2019, assault.

It's unclear whether the William Howard Griffin listed in court records is the same one referred to in the RCMP release. Second-degree murder charges were not among those listed online as of Saturday afternoon.