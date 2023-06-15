Arrest made in fatal stabbing at Surrey high school parking lot, IHIT says

An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal stabbing in a Surrey high school parking lot that shocked the community late last year.

The Nov. 22 incident at Tamanawis Secondary School left 18-year-old Mehakpreet Sethi with life-threatening injuries that he did not survive.

Surrey RCMP officers, acting on information from witnesses, took a 17-year-old suspect into custody shortly after the stabbing.

On Thursday, the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced that an arrest had been made in connection to the case.

IHIT did not elaborate on the identity of the arrested suspect, saying only that the person was arrested Wednesday "as a result of advancements in the ongoing investigation."

CTV News has reached out to IHIT to ask whether the person arrested Wednesday is the same one who was taken into custody on the day of the stabbing. This story will be updated if a response is received.

At the time of the incident, several students told CTV News the 17-year-old suspect who was taken into custody was a student at the high school.

A Grade 11 student said he and his classmates were instructed to stay inside their classrooms as first responders swarmed the parking lot shortly after lunchtime.

He said he only learned the stabbing was fatal when the school sent a letter home to parents later in the afternoon.

The student called the incident "troubling and deeply traumatizing."

Investigators said Thursday that they're still gathering information in the case, several months later.

“There are still witnesses out there that have yet to come forward," said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, in the release.

"Now is the time to do the right thing. If you or one of your loved ones have information about this tragedy, and you have yet to speak to the police, contact IHIT or the Surrey RCMP immediately.”

Anyone with information should call IHIT at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.