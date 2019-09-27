

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Christmas Day in 2018.

Larry Johnson, 41, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with one count of manslaughter, Vancouver police announced Friday. Johnson remains in custody, police said.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred at an all-male shelter near the intersection of Cambie and Robson streets around 7 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2018. Police said they responded to the scene after a call about an assault.

The victim, 49-year-old Ralph House, sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital, where he died several days later.

In a release announcing the arrest, Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Steve Addison said homicide investigations like this one can be complex and challenging.

"Our VPD investigators worked thoroughly and meticulously on this case to gather evidence," Addison said. "This incident was targeted, and there was never any risk to the public."