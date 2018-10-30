

The Canadian Press





SICAMOUS, B.C. - The Mounties say they've made an arrest after a terminally ill homeowner was held at gunpoint and kicked in the face during a home invasion in Sicamous, B.C.

Police say on Oct. 24, two men armed with handguns forced their way into the home of a 59-year-old woman who has terminal cancer.

At the time, police said the woman was bound and her nose was broken during an assault before two small safes, jewelry and prescription drugs were stolen.

Police say Crown counsel has approved six charges against 37-year-old Robert Bomba, including forcible confinement, disguising the face while committing an offence, assault, break-and-enter and failing to comply with probation.

Bomba was arrested on outstanding warrants in Nanaimo where police say he was expected to make a court appearance.

Police say no other arrests have been made.