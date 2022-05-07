Arrest made after caught-on-camera transit assault of teen on Surrey bus

After transit police released video this week of an assault on a teenage girl on a bus in Surrey, an arrest has been made.

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police provided an update in a tweet Saturday.

"The suspect in the unprovoked assault of a 17-year-old girl on board a TransLink bus has been identified and arrested. Transit police appreciate all of the tips received by the public, which led to a quick arrest by investigators," it says.

MVTP have not yet named the suspect, or announced any charges.

The assault happened on April 1, and police released video and details Thursday.

The teenage girl was sitting at the back of a Route 335 when a man got on the bus and "began acting erratically" as he headed to the back, MVTP said. He sat near the teen, but then didn’t stay in his seat for long.

"The suspect continued to act more and more agitated, eventually standing up and blocking the teen into her seat. Then, without any provocation, he allegedly punched her in the head several times, causing her glasses to fly off her face," police said in a statement.

Video shows the attack, during which the man seems focused on the girl's face and head.

"Despite the teen's attempts to defend herself, when she bent over to pick up her glasses the suspect allegedly used his knee to strike her in the head."

Fortunately, she did not have any serious physical injuries.

The girl called police when she got home, and an investigation began.