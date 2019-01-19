Arrest after historic chapel, other churches, hit by arson in Merritt, B.C.
Merritt RCMP are investigating a rash of suspicious fires targeting churches. Courtesy: The Merritt Grapevine
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 4:58PM PST
KAMLOOPS, B.C. - A Merritt, B.C., man is set to appear in a Kamloops courtroom to face four counts of arson.
Kamloops RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore says the 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday.
Suspicious fires were set in four churches in the Merritt area earlier this month.
One of the fires destroyed the nearly 150-year-old Murray United Church in the Nicola Valley.
That church was described on its website as the oldest building in the valley and the only one still standing made with local Nicola Valley lumber.
The other three buildings were not as seriously damaged and no one was injured in any of the fires