NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- It's the end of an era for Army & Navy. The Vancouver department store chain is holding one final shoe sale before closing its doors for good.

Army & Navy closed all of its nine locations back in March due to COVID-19. Last month, it announced they would not reopen due to financial hardship during the pandemic.

The store's iconic shoe sale typically draws large crowds to its three Lower Mainland stores. Shoppers sometimes wait hours in line for their chance to buy designer shoes at discount prices. The New Westminster and Calgary stores are reopening Thursday morning for one final blowout.

A dozen people lined up outside the door at Columbia and Church streets at 6 a.m., four hours before doors were scheduled to open.

The first Army & Navy opened in 1919 on Hastings Street in Vancouver selling surplus goods from the war at discounted prices.