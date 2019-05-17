A suspect is facing charges in a series of armed robberies that occurred in Delta and Surrey in a single day in February.

Brandon Allen Mayes was arrested earlier this month, and faces eight charges, Surrey Mounties said in a statement Friday.

The 25-year-old has been charged with three counts each of robbery and committing an indictable offence with his face covered. The Surrey man is also charged with two counts of assault by threatening to use a weapon.

Mayes is the third man to be charged in connection with a string of same-day robberies reported at pharmacies in Surrey and Delta.

Earlier this year, 26-year-old Karman Singh Grewal and 21-year-old Gursimran Sahota were both charged with three counts of robbery.

They were arrested about a month after the robberies.

The investigation began when officers were called to a pharmacy in the 15100 block of Fraser Highway on the evening of Feb. 7. Police were told two males had entered the store with their faces covered.

It was reported the males brandished a knife and demanded money and pharmaceuticals. No employees were injured.

The Surrey RCMP got another call about 15 minutes later that a pharmacy further down the highway had also been robbed in a similar manner.

Mounties, police dogs and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team were called to conduct patrols of the area. Officers said they located and attempted to stop a suspect vehicle, but the driver tried to flee.

Instead, he collided with a police vehicle, got out and tried to run, but was quickly arrested, the RCMP said. No one was injured in the collision or the arrest.

As officers investigated the Surrey robberies, they connected it to a similar incident that occurred nearly two hours earlier in Delta.

A pharmacy on Scott Road had also been robbed, police said.

All three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation is ongoing and witnesses or anyone with more information who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the RCMP. Tips can be left at 604-599-0502, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.