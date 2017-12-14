Some made a break for it. Others needed a little coaxing.

In the end, eight rescued harbour seal pups made it into the waters of Howe Sound Thursday as volunteers from the Vancouver Aquarium who spent months nursing the motherless animals back to health looked on.

"This is what we all work for," said Laura Childerson, a volunteer who described the sight of the adorable seals flapping their way towards the water as "super satisfying."

"Just to see them going back to the ocean and resuming their life is just awesome."

The seals were rescued from various parts of B.C. during the summer and fall, according to Lindsaye Ackhurst, director of the aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

"Most of the seals, when they come in, they're emaciated, dehydrated and they've been separated from their mums for a variety of different reasons, so they're really in need of care at that point," she told CTV News in Porteau Cove, where the animals were released.

That care included keeping the seal pups warm, comfortable and fed while they recovered and grew.

Ackhurst said the centre can only help animals thanks to the work of its volunteers.

"It's a great opportunity for them to see what all their hard work has gone towards," she said.

"These guys have been working day and night, helping these animals, cleaning up after them, feeding them, so it's a great opportunity for us to be sharing that with them."

Before they were released, four of the seals were fitted with satellite trackers on their heads so aquarium biologists could watch their movements.

"We've had some really great success," Ackhurst said. "All of our harbour seals that we have been tracking are still tracking at this time."

Internet users can also track the animals' movements on live map available on the aquarium's website.

Some of the seals lingered near the shore after they were released, giving aquarium volunteers just enough time to say a last, emotional goodbye.

"Pretty soon they'll take off and go their separate ways, but at least we know they're there and happy and where they are supposed to be," Childerson said.