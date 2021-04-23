VANCOUVER -- Irritable bowel syndrome impacts approximately 13 to 20 per cent of Canadians.

According to a survey done by the Canadian Society of Intestinal Research, Canadians with IBS miss an average of 13 days of work per year.

The primary symptoms are abdominal pain, bloating, constipation and diarrhea.

Registered dietitian Alex Inman joined CTV Morning Live on Friday, sharing that there are foods and ingredients that can help people with IBS live more comfortably.

One of Inmans top recommendations was switching to a2 milk.

Inman explained that there are two main types of beta-casein protein, A1 and A2 – and a2 milk is real milk from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein.

Inman shared that this may help some people avoid discomfort.

Inman shared that research shows that a gluten-free diet can improve IBS symptoms for many people.

She recommended items from Queen Street Bakery.

Queen Street Bakery focuses on using simple functional ingredients that feel good to eat.

Another method Inman says works well for those dealing with IBS is a low FODMAP diet.

FODMAPs are a group of small carbohydrate molecules that are found in everyday foods. A low FODMAP diet can help avoid bloating and other painful symptoms.

Fody Foods has a variety of low FODMAP, gut-friendly alternatives.

Inman shared that one of the best things someone with IBS can do is reach out to a registered dietitian.

A dietitian can provide up-to-date nutritional information that is backed by evidence and research.

They work with individuals to create a personallized approach to address needs and concerns.

To learn more about dealing with Irritable Bowel Syndrome check out the full segment from CTV Morning Live.