VANCOUVER -- Applications for B.C.'s emergency benefit during the novel coronavirus pandemic are set to open Friday.

The B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers is a one-time $1,000 payment available to residents whose work has been impacted during the COVID-19 crisis.

The online application is set to open on May 1, but as of 7:30 a.m., it wasn't available yet. Later in the morning, Finance Minister Carole James is expected to speak on the opening of the application.

Announced last month, the benefit is available to those who have also been approved for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Applicants must also be at least 15 years of age and have been a resident on March 15. They also must have filed or agree to file a 2019 B.C. income tax return. Individuals receiving provincial income assistance or disability assistance aren't eligible.

"During these uncertain times, we want to get through this together by helping displaced workers support themselves and their families," said James in a statement about the benefit.

While a link is expected to be added to the province's website on Friday, those who would rather apply over the phone can do so on Monday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.