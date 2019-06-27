

CTV News Vancouver





MacBook Pro owners may want to check the specifications of their computers as some models are a possible fire hazard, Health Canada is warning.

Specifically, it's the batteries in some 15-inch versions of the laptop that can overheat and consumers are advised to stop using the recalled laptops immediately.

The warning involves 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops with a 2.2-2.5 GHz processor, 256 GB – 1 TB solid state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports and one HDMI port.

Consumers who aren't sure if their laptop fits this description can check the laptop's serial number on Apple's website. The computer's serial number can be found underneath the laptop or by going to "About This Mac" on the Apple menu.

According to Health Canada, around 26,000 of the affected laptops were sold in Canada, while around 432,000 were sold in the United States, all between September 2015 and February 2017.