Apparent road rage incident in North Vancouver prompts police investigation

VANCOUVER -

An investigation is underway after what appears to have been a road rage incident was caught on camera in North Vancouver.

Video posted to Reddit over the weekend shows two vehicles swerving in and out of traffic along Highway 1, travelling westbound just before the Westview off-ramp.

At one point, the vehicles narrowly missed crashing into one another as the drivers swerved into the same lane.

North Vancouver RCMP tells CTV News Vancouver that it's aware of the incident and the case has been passed onto B.C. Highway Patrol.

"There's a whole host of traffic offences that I can see happened there," says Sgt. Peter DeVries. "But that investigation goes onto B.C. Highway Patrol…so it's going to take some time to see if they can find out who it was."

B.C. Highway Patrol says it was made aware of this incident on Monday morning.

"Our BCHP Burnaby Unit has initiated an investigation," says Cpl. Mike Halskov. He adds that few details are available at this time as the investigation is still in its early stages.