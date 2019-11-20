VANCOUVER – An apartment fire in South Vancouver that sent two people to hospital early Tuesday morning has been deemed suspicious, and police are calling on any potential witnesses to come forward.

Most residents were asleep when the blaze broke out at a three-storey building near Marine Drive and Heather Street around 3 a.m. Seven of them were unable to escape on their own and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Authorities said two residents were also taken to hospital, including a 33-year-old man who suffered serious injuries.

Some witnesses have already told police they heard fireworks and saw a group of people walking away from the apartment building at the time of the fire, but investigators are hoping to speak with others who can further assist their case.

“We believe someone out there knows how this fire started. We’re asking them to do the right thing and come forward,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

“This fire caused significant damage, destroyed a number of homes, and put dozens of people in harm’s way.”

About 40 firefighters responding to the fire, using a ladder to help screaming residents down from their balconies. Crews also went into the building and found two people in a hallway, one of whom was unconscious.

Police said the people witnesses saw leaving the area at the time of the fire were heading toward Marine Drive.

Investigators have asked anyone with video or other evidence that can help their case to contact the Vancouver Police Department, or Crime Stoppers if they want to remain anonymous.